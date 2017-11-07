Richmond Police Department lays wreath on cruiser to honor falle - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Richmond Police Department lays wreath on cruiser to honor fallen officer

Richmond Officer Daniel Ellis Richmond Officer Daniel Ellis

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky police officer who made the ultimate sacrifice two years ago was honored on Monday.

Richmond Officer Daniel Ellis was killed in the line of duty in 2015 by Gregory Ratliff and Raleigh Sizemore. Police say Ratliff lured Ellis to an apartment, and that's where Sizemore shot and killed him.

The Richmond Police Department laid a wreath on Ellis' cruiser Monday and held a moment of silence at 4:57 p.m. to honor Ellis' badge number, which was 457.

