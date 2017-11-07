Jeffersontown's Loui Loui's Detroit Style Pizza to close Nov. 12

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Loui Loui's Detroit Style Pizza is calling it quits.

One of the owners, Michael Spurlock sent out a notice saying it wasn't an easy decision to close the restaurant.

In a statement, Spurlock writes, "While not an easy decision, our partners and I have decided it is time to close and transfer the reigns to another high-quality and long-lasting Louisville original, Bearnos Pizza. At the close of business Sunday, November 12, 2017, Loui Loui's will shut down and Bearnos Jeffersontown will begin moving into our space."

Loui Loui's opened in 2013 in the former home to Ferd Gristanti on Taylorsville Road. The Detroit-style pizza featured square pies with a unique crust and sauce on top of the cheese.

Owners Mike & Michelle Spurlock, Larry Smith, David Stewart, Michael Shields and Ben Graves also featured local musicians and bands at the restaurant. The restaurant will maintain regular hours the rest of the week and will continue with live music through Saturday, when the Bag of Hammers plays.

