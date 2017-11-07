Man convicted of shooting victim to death at Riverview Park rece - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Man convicted of shooting victim to death at Riverview Park receives 20-year prison sentence

Posted: Updated:
Ryan Higdon Ryan Higdon
Ja'Lyn Wells Ja'Lyn Wells
Ke'montrae Davis Ke'montrae Davis
Kevin Grover Kevin Grover
Theodric Hayes (Image Source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Theodric Hayes (Image Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The person convicted of shooting and killing a man at Riverview Park last year will spend 20 years in prison.

Ja'Lyn Wells shot 19-year-old Ryan Higdon in the face during a robbery at the park in 2016. Higdon's body was found inside a car at the Greenwood Boat Docks.

Wells admitted to police that he shot Higdon.

On Tuesday, he was sentenced to 20 years in prison for murder, robbery and tampering with evidence, but Higdon's father says the sentence is not long enough.

"Twenty years is not justice. I'd rather strangle him on the floor right here and call that justice. But I know that's wrong too," said Richard Higdon, Ryan's father.

Three others also pleaded guilty Tuesday in Higdon's death.

Ke'Montrae Davis, Theodric Hayes and Kevin Grover pleaded guilty to facilitation to murder, facilitation to robbery and tampering with evidence. Each man agreed to serve 10 years in prison.

Formal sentencing for Davis, Hayes and Grover is scheduled for January.

