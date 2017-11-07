Indiana's county prosecutors pushing against medical marijuana - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Indiana's county prosecutors pushing against medical marijuana

Posted: Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana's county prosecutors remain vehemently opposed to any form of marijuana legalization and insist the plant "is not medicine."

That's according to a letter the Association of Indiana Prosecuting Attorneys has sent to Gov. Eric Holcomb's drug czar.

It comes as state Rep. Jim Lucas of Seymour says he is "100 percent full throttle" on pursuing medical marijuana legislation. The libertarian-leaning Republican faces long odds during the session beginning in January. But the fact that a Republican is pushing the measure marks a significant change.

The prosecutors association says those who argue that marijuana can be used as medicine are relying on "half-truths and anecdotal evidence."

But that's at odd with scientific studies that have found marijuana can treat chronic pain and ease nausea from chemotherapy, among other medical issues.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.