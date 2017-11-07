Spalding University unveils new park where parking lot once was - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Spalding University unveils new park where parking lot once was

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In the song "Big Yellow Taxi," Joni Mitchell mourns that they "paved Paradise and they put up a parking lot" -- but at Spalding University, they're doing the exact opposite. 

On Friday, the downtown Louisville university unveiled its new park, which was once a pad of asphalt. The park is at the corner of South Second and West Kentucky Streets. 

This summer 150 parking spots will be removed, and instead, 100 trees will be planted there. 

"I'm so proud of the changes we've made to the South Broadway neighborhood," said Tori Murden McClure, the president of Spalding University. "This is the fourth greening project at Spalding since I've been president."

The park will be will be named Trager Park in honor of Bernard Trager, the founder of Republic Bank. 

