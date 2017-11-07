2-hour, closed-door meeting yields no action on future of Metro Councilman Dan Johnson

Police in Floyd County are continuing their investigation into the accident.

Police say they are looking for a second suspect in connection to the shooting.

LMPD says 15-year-old in custody after fatal shooting on Everett Avenue

The University of Louisville has dismissed women’s lacrosse coach Kellie Young, who began the program at the school in 2008 but whose tenure was marred by complaints from players, and former players and their families.

Friends, family and co-workers of a 30-year-old Louisville man gathered Monday night at the location where he was killed just 24 hours earlier.

Friends and family call 30-year-old man shot and killed in Cherokee Triangle 'incredibly full of life'

The gunman who killed 26 people at a small-town Texas church went aisle to aisle looking for victims and shot crying babies at point-blank range, a couple who survived the attack said.

Police say gunman checked each aisle of Texas church, shot babies at point-blank range

Homicide detectives say Jason Spencer was carrying a gun, when he went for a walk with his wife.

Louisville Metro Police said a 15-year-old boy is in custody in connection with a fatal shooting in the Highlands was also shot.

Man shot and killed in Highlands was Humana employee who'd just returned from honeymoon

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- No action was taken Tuesday night on the future of Metro Councilman Dan Johnson.

A three-person panel made up of Democrats Barbara Shanklin, Barbara Sexton Smith and Rick Blackwell met behind closed doors. They're considering whether Johnson violated his sexual harassment settlement with the council court. Council members think he broke the deal by staying in council chambers too long and saying he did nothing wrong to the women in an interview last week with WDRB News.

Multiple women have accused Johnson, a Democrat who represents parts of southern Louisville, of sexual harassment. He avoided a removal trial by a special council court last week after agreeing to number of stipulations.

Under the deal, Johnson is allowed in City Hall only for the 20 minutes before and 20 minutes after committee and council meetings and must stay off the premises at all other times. He also admitted there is enough evidence to warrant his removal.

Johnson's attorney, Thomas McAdam, suggested that Johnson would consider a lawsuit if he is ousted, despite a provision in the settlement that Johnson waives his right to appeal.

Johnson has been accused of several instances of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior, including a claim by council member Jessica Green, who said Johnson groped her backside at a public event in June at Wyandotte Park.

Erin Hinson, a legislative aide to council member Angela Leet, said Johnson exposed his naked rear end to her in a parking lot behind City Hall. And last year, Greater Louisville, Inc., banned Johnson from its events following “inappropriate and unprofessional behavior" towards a chamber of commerce employee during a trip to Texas.

The panel will meet again Monday.

This story will be updated.

