2-hour, closed-door meeting yields no action on future of Metro - WDRB 41 Louisville News

2-hour, closed-door meeting yields no action on future of Metro Councilman Dan Johnson

Posted: Updated:
Louisville Metro Councilman Dan Johnson Louisville Metro Councilman Dan Johnson

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- No action was taken Tuesday night on the future of Metro Councilman Dan Johnson.

A three-person panel made up of Democrats Barbara Shanklin, Barbara Sexton Smith and Rick Blackwell met behind closed doors. They're considering whether Johnson violated his sexual harassment settlement with the council court. Council members think he broke the deal by staying in council chambers too long and saying he did nothing wrong to the women in an interview last week with WDRB News.

Multiple women have accused Johnson, a Democrat who represents parts of southern Louisville, of sexual harassment. He avoided a removal trial by a special council court last week after agreeing to number of stipulations.

Under the deal, Johnson is allowed in City Hall only for the 20 minutes before and 20 minutes after committee and council meetings and must stay off the premises at all other times. He also admitted there is enough evidence to warrant his removal.

Johnson's attorney, Thomas McAdam, suggested that Johnson would consider a lawsuit if he is ousted, despite a provision in the settlement that Johnson waives his right to appeal.

Johnson has been accused of several instances of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior, including a claim by council member Jessica Green, who said Johnson groped her backside at a public event in June at Wyandotte Park. 

Erin Hinson, a legislative aide to council member Angela Leet, said Johnson exposed his naked rear end to her in a parking lot behind City Hall. And last year, Greater Louisville, Inc., banned Johnson from its events following “inappropriate and unprofessional behavior" towards a chamber of commerce employee during a trip to Texas.

The panel will meet again Monday.

This story will be updated.

Related Stories: 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.