Hillview mayor's 37-year-old son arrested on drug charges - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Hillview mayor's 37-year-old son arrested on drug charges

Posted: Updated:
Hillview Mayor Jim Eadens Hillview Mayor Jim Eadens

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hillview Police arrested the mayor's son, James Allen Eadens, on Friday, on drug charges.

On Friday night, police got a tip that Eadens, 37, was doing drugs in the Arby's drive-thru. Police said when they arrived Eadens was sitting on a syringe of heroin. 

"My police did their job, and I was proud they done what needed to be done," Mayor Jim Eadens said. "I never once asked any of my officers to do anything that would jeopardize their career."

Jim Eadens said his "heart cries out for" other parents in the same situation. He said the heroin epidemic hitting the community is really hitting home for his family. 

"It might be a choice the first time they do," Jim Eadens said. "It's a disease, in my opinion."

Back in 2011, Jim Eaden's other son, Jason, was arrested for running a meth lab in the family's backyard. Since then, he's gotten his life back on track. 

"He's doing well in his job and he's turned his whole life around," Jim Eadens said. "Praise God for that ... because we'll take one at a time."

He said he raised his children in the church and playing sports but blames himself for not watching more closely the friends they were hanging out with. He said he now knows the warning signs to look for as he raises his grandson.

Jim Eadens said James has had an addiction problem for 15 years and has been to rehab several times. He wants him to stay in jail, saying it's safer for him there.

The judge set James Eadens' bond at $15,000 cash or $30,0000 property that could only be posted by a relative.

"I don't like him being in jail, nor do I like laying in bed scared that the door bell is going to ring or phone is going to ring," Jim Eadens said. "That's going to be the call we're getting that he's no longer with us.

"I just pray that we can find some solution to this problem before we wipe out a whole generation of people."

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.