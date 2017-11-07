Hillview mayor's 37-year-old son arrested on drug charges

Police in Floyd County are continuing their investigation into the accident.

Police say they are looking for a second suspect in connection to the shooting.

The University of Louisville has dismissed women’s lacrosse coach Kellie Young, who began the program at the school in 2008 but whose tenure was marred by complaints from players, and former players and their families.

Friends, family and co-workers of a 30-year-old Louisville man gathered Monday night at the location where he was killed just 24 hours earlier.

The gunman who killed 26 people at a small-town Texas church went aisle to aisle looking for victims and shot crying babies at point-blank range, a couple who survived the attack said.

Homicide detectives say Jason Spencer was carrying a gun, when he went for a walk with his wife.

Louisville Metro Police said a 15-year-old boy is in custody in connection with a fatal shooting in the Highlands was also shot.

Man shot and killed in Highlands was Humana employee who'd just returned from honeymoon

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hillview Police arrested the mayor's son, James Allen Eadens, on Friday, on drug charges.

On Friday night, police got a tip that Eadens, 37, was doing drugs in the Arby's drive-thru. Police said when they arrived Eadens was sitting on a syringe of heroin.

"My police did their job, and I was proud they done what needed to be done," Mayor Jim Eadens said. "I never once asked any of my officers to do anything that would jeopardize their career."

Jim Eadens said his "heart cries out for" other parents in the same situation. He said the heroin epidemic hitting the community is really hitting home for his family.

"It might be a choice the first time they do," Jim Eadens said. "It's a disease, in my opinion."

Back in 2011, Jim Eaden's other son, Jason, was arrested for running a meth lab in the family's backyard. Since then, he's gotten his life back on track.

"He's doing well in his job and he's turned his whole life around," Jim Eadens said. "Praise God for that ... because we'll take one at a time."

He said he raised his children in the church and playing sports but blames himself for not watching more closely the friends they were hanging out with. He said he now knows the warning signs to look for as he raises his grandson.

Jim Eadens said James has had an addiction problem for 15 years and has been to rehab several times. He wants him to stay in jail, saying it's safer for him there.

The judge set James Eadens' bond at $15,000 cash or $30,0000 property that could only be posted by a relative.

"I don't like him being in jail, nor do I like laying in bed scared that the door bell is going to ring or phone is going to ring," Jim Eadens said. "That's going to be the call we're getting that he's no longer with us.

"I just pray that we can find some solution to this problem before we wipe out a whole generation of people."

