Jeffersontown High School principal requests 'voluntary demotion'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jeffersontown High School Principal Matt Kingsley is stepping down in the wake of an incident at the school that led to a police officer tasing a student.

Kingsley sent a letter to parents Tuesday afternoon saying he "requested a voluntary demotion to serve as an assistant principal in the district."

Jeffersontown High School has been in the midst of a controversy since Nov. 1, when a school resource officer tried to break up the fight but ended up being attacked, according to police and school officials.

Rajae Tinker, who was fighting with another student over headphones, was arrested, along with his brother, Roghae Tinker, who confronted the school resource officer after his brother was arrested.

Roghae was tased.

Stating the next day that he was "very concerned," JCPS Interim Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio called for two separate reviews of the incident.

Below is the full letter Kingsley sent to parents:

Dear Jeffersontown High School Families

I wanted to let you know that effective this afternoon, I will no longer be serving as principal of Jeffersontown High School.  I requested a voluntary demotion to serve as an assistant principal in the district. 

Assistant Superintendent Michelle Dillard will be in charge of the day-to-day operations of the school until an acting principal is named.  Once an acting principal is named, the search for my permanent replacement will begin immediately.

I want you to know that I am thankful for the time I spent with your families and I value the time I’ve served as your principal.  I’ve grown personally and professionally and I appreciate your friendship and support.

The teachers, staff and students at Jeffersontown are amazing, and I am a better person because of my time here at Jeffersontown High.  Please know that I will always be a cheerleader for our school and your students.

Sincerely,

Matt Kingsley

Jeffersontown High School Principal

