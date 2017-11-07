Jeffersontown High School principal requests 'voluntary demotion'

Police in Floyd County are continuing their investigation into the accident.

Police say they are looking for a second suspect in connection to the shooting.

The University of Louisville has dismissed women’s lacrosse coach Kellie Young, who began the program at the school in 2008 but whose tenure was marred by complaints from players, and former players and their families.

Friends, family and co-workers of a 30-year-old Louisville man gathered Monday night at the location where he was killed just 24 hours earlier.

The gunman who killed 26 people at a small-town Texas church went aisle to aisle looking for victims and shot crying babies at point-blank range, a couple who survived the attack said.

Homicide detectives say Jason Spencer was carrying a gun, when he went for a walk with his wife.

Louisville Metro Police said a 15-year-old boy is in custody in connection with a fatal shooting in the Highlands was also shot.

Man shot and killed in Highlands was Humana employee who'd just returned from honeymoon

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jeffersontown High School Principal Matt Kingsley is stepping down in the wake of an incident at the school that led to a police officer tasing a student.

Kingsley sent a letter to parents Tuesday afternoon saying he "requested a voluntary demotion to serve as an assistant principal in the district."

Jeffersontown High School has been in the midst of a controversy since Nov. 1, when a school resource officer tried to break up the fight but ended up being attacked, according to police and school officials.

Rajae Tinker, who was fighting with another student over headphones, was arrested, along with his brother, Roghae Tinker, who confronted the school resource officer after his brother was arrested.

Roghae was tased.

Stating the next day that he was "very concerned," JCPS Interim Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio called for two separate reviews of the incident.

Below is the full letter Kingsley sent to parents:

Dear Jeffersontown High School Families I wanted to let you know that effective this afternoon, I will no longer be serving as principal of Jeffersontown High School. I requested a voluntary demotion to serve as an assistant principal in the district. Assistant Superintendent Michelle Dillard will be in charge of the day-to-day operations of the school until an acting principal is named. Once an acting principal is named, the search for my permanent replacement will begin immediately. I want you to know that I am thankful for the time I spent with your families and I value the time I’ve served as your principal. I’ve grown personally and professionally and I appreciate your friendship and support. The teachers, staff and students at Jeffersontown are amazing, and I am a better person because of my time here at Jeffersontown High. Please know that I will always be a cheerleader for our school and your students. Sincerely, Matt Kingsley Jeffersontown High School Principal

