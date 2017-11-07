New recovery house for women opens in Shelby County

Police in Floyd County are continuing their investigation into the accident.

Police in Floyd County are continuing their investigation into the accident.

Police say they are looking for a second suspect in connection to the shooting.

Police say they are looking for a second suspect in connection to the shooting.

LMPD says 15-year-old in custody after fatal shooting on Everett Avenue

LMPD says 15-year-old in custody after fatal shooting on Everett Avenue

The University of Louisville has dismissed women’s lacrosse coach Kellie Young, who began the program at the school in 2008 but whose tenure was marred by complaints from players, and former players and their families.

The University of Louisville has dismissed women’s lacrosse coach Kellie Young, who began the program at the school in 2008 but whose tenure was marred by complaints from players, and former players and their families.

Friends, family and co-workers of a 30-year-old Louisville man gathered Monday night at the location where he was killed just 24 hours earlier.

Friends, family and co-workers of a 30-year-old Louisville man gathered Monday night at the location where he was killed just 24 hours earlier.

Friends and family call 30-year-old man shot and killed in Cherokee Triangle 'incredibly full of life'

Friends and family call 30-year-old man shot and killed in Cherokee Triangle 'incredibly full of life'

The gunman who killed 26 people at a small-town Texas church went aisle to aisle looking for victims and shot crying babies at point-blank range, a couple who survived the attack said.

The gunman who killed 26 people at a small-town Texas church went aisle to aisle looking for victims and shot crying babies at point-blank range, a couple who survived the attack said.

Police say gunman checked each aisle of Texas church, shot babies at point-blank range

Police say gunman checked each aisle of Texas church, shot babies at point-blank range

Homicide detectives say Jason Spencer was carrying a gun, when he went for a walk with his wife.

Homicide detectives say Jason Spencer was carrying a gun, when he went for a walk with his wife.

Louisville Metro Police said a 15-year-old boy is in custody in connection with a fatal shooting in the Highlands was also shot.

Louisville Metro Police said a 15-year-old boy is in custody in connection with a fatal shooting in the Highlands was also shot.

Man shot and killed in Highlands was Humana employee who'd just returned from honeymoon

Man shot and killed in Highlands was Humana employee who'd just returned from honeymoon

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new recovery house, part of the Open Door of Hope Ministries, opened this week in Shelby County aimed at helping women beat the heroin epidemic.

Renasha Sutton, the home's resident administrator, said her job is a calling she feels uniquely qualified to handle.

"I've been there," she said. "My drug of choice was alcohol. I don't look like the average addict-alcoholic."

A 20-year drug and alcohol addiction caused her to hit rock bottom. She got divorced and ended up homeless, but at the bottom, she said she turned to a higher power.

"God did it for me." Sutton said.

On Monday, The Open Door of Hope and AWAKE Ministries answered the ongoing call for help in Shelby County. In less than 24 hours, several women had already checked in at the new recovery house.

"It's almost a daily phone call or several phone calls," said Marcia Mitchum, Director of Women's Ministry. "And probably two more by the end of the week."

Sutton knows there are some long days and nights ahead, but she said she's up for the challenge.

"I am going to talk to them and tell them that you can do this," she said.

If you know a man or woman in need of a recovery program in the Shelby County area, you can call AWAKE Ministries to find out what programs are available.

Counseling & Food Bank: (502) 647-5555

Housing & Recovery (502) 647-5566

Email: services@awake.com

701 Washington Street, Shelbyville, Ky

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.