New recovery house for women opens in Shelby County - WDRB 41 Louisville News

New recovery house for women opens in Shelby County

Posted: Updated:
Renasha Sutton Renasha Sutton

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new recovery house, part of the Open Door of Hope Ministries, opened this week in Shelby County aimed at helping women beat the heroin epidemic.

Renasha Sutton, the home's resident administrator, said her job is a calling she feels uniquely qualified to handle.

"I've been there," she said. "My drug of choice was alcohol. I don't look like the average addict-alcoholic."

A 20-year drug and alcohol addiction caused her to hit rock bottom. She got divorced and ended up homeless, but at the bottom, she said she turned to a higher power.

"God did it for me." Sutton said.

On Monday, The Open Door of Hope and AWAKE Ministries answered the ongoing call for help in Shelby County. In less than 24 hours, several women had already checked in at the new recovery house.

"It's almost a daily phone call or several phone calls," said Marcia Mitchum, Director of Women's Ministry. "And probably two more by the end of the week."

Sutton knows there are some long days and nights ahead, but she said she's up for the challenge.

"I am going to talk to them and tell them that you can do this," she said.

If you know a man or woman in need of a recovery program in the Shelby County area, you can call AWAKE Ministries to find out what programs are available.

  • Counseling & Food Bank: (502) 647-5555
  • Housing & Recovery (502) 647-5566
  • Email: services@awake.com
  • 701 Washington Street, Shelbyville, Ky

