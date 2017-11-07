1 man found shot and killed inside apartment in southwestern Jef - WDRB 41 Louisville News

1 man found shot and killed inside apartment in southwestern Jefferson County

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person was found dead Tuesday night in southwestern Jefferson County.

MetroSafe said the call came in around 6:30 p.m. to a person down in the 3100 block of Fordhaven Road. LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said a man was found shot inside an apartment.

"I'm going to remain optimistic that maybe (the homicide count) doesn't hit where it did last year," Mitchell said. "I'm hoping that citizens in this community ... come together to where this carnage on human life stops. I'm never going to give up on that.

"But it is unfortunate that lives are lost. The three that have happened in the last few days are just as devastating as the first one that happened in January."

Officers don't have a suspect right now. If you have any information that could lead to an arrest, you're asked to call the anonymous LMPD tip line at 574-LMPD.

