CRAWFORD | Postgame wrap: Louisville holds off determined Bellarmine

Bellarmine played Louisville close for 30 minutes before fading late in Tuesday night's exhibition in the KFC Yum! Center.More >>
Bellarmine played Louisville close for 30 minutes before fading late in Tuesday night's exhibition in the KFC Yum! Center.More >>
Lamar Jackson won't repeat as Heisman Trophy winner, but he still deserves mention as one of the top players in the nation.More >>
Lamar Jackson won't repeat as Heisman Trophy winner, but he still deserves mention as one of the top players in the nation.More >>
Every year around Halloween, Bellarmine throws a scare into an NCAA Division I opponent. Louisville will look to avoid the fear factor when the Knights visit the KFC Yum! Center on Tuesday.More >>
Every year around Halloween, Bellarmine throws a scare into an NCAA Division I opponent. Louisville will look to avoid the fear factor when the Knights visit the KFC Yum! Center on Tuesday.More >>
The University of Louisville has dismissed women’s lacrosse coach Kellie Young, who began the program at the school in 2008 but whose tenure was marred by complaints from players, and former players and their families.More >>
The University of Louisville has dismissed women’s lacrosse coach Kellie Young, who began the program at the school in 2008 but whose tenure was marred by complaints from players, and former players and their families.More >>
Indiana was within a touchdown of Wisconsin late in the third quarter, but back-to-back interceptions by the Badgers helped them pull away.More >>
Indiana was within a touchdown of Wisconsin late in the third quarter, but back-to-back interceptions by the Badgers helped them pull away.More >>
Despite reports that the FBI has cleared Louisville freshman Brian Bowen from its investigative process, his status with the school remains unchanged and he is not practicing with the team while the school investigates his eligibility.More >>
Despite reports that the FBI has cleared Louisville freshman Brian Bowen from its investigative process, his status with the school remains unchanged and he is not practicing with the team while the school investigates his eligibility.More >>
It was a lopsided loss, but for Centre College, Friday night's exhibition in Rupp Arena was the game of a lifetime.More >>
It was a lopsided loss, but for Centre College, Friday night's exhibition in Rupp Arena was the game of a lifetime.More >>
Bellarmine struggled with Cincinnati's athleticism and depth in an exhibition loss Wednesday in Freedom Hall.More >>
Bellarmine struggled with Cincinnati's athleticism and depth in an exhibition loss Wednesday in Freedom Hall.More >>