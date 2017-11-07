UPDATE: I-65 South reopens at Hospital Curve after overturned se - WDRB 41 Louisville News

UPDATE: I-65 South reopens at Hospital Curve after overturned semi catches fire

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - I-65 is open in both directions after a crash involving an overturned semi shut down the highway for hours near Hospital Curve.

Diesel fuel leaked onto the roadway, and the semi caught fire, according to MetroSafe. Fuel was also leaking off of I-65 onto roadways below.

The northbound lanes reopened late Tuesday night.

The southbound lanes reopened Wednesday morning at about 4:15.

