Outbursts erupt in JCPS board meeting over effectiveness of scho - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Outbursts erupt in JCPS board meeting over effectiveness of school resource officers

Posted:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Heated outbursts caused several people to be removed from Tuesday night's JCPS board meeting.

Several of those who were lead out by police were speaking out against what they said is injustice by school resource officers against students. Members of the groups Standing Up for Racial Justice, also known as SURJ, and Black Lives Matter interrupted the meeting to speak out against what happened at Jeffersontown High School last week.

Video was released showing two students and an officer involved in an altercation, One of the students was tased.

The issue of school resource officers and their roles was not on Tuesday night's agenda. Following the outburst, a five-minute recess was called so officers could escort the disrupting parties from the room.

Those for and against having school resource officers said they feel they feel strongly about the issue.

"When we send our children to school, we send them for a bulk of hours throughout the day," said Chantelle Helm with Black Lives Matters. "We want intense care, not police adjudication. So what that looks like is hyper-criminalization ,which is something we are totally against."

Members of the school board have different opinions when it comes to resource officers and if they are needed in schools.

"There is no research that shows school resource officers or law enforcement in schools makes the schools safer," council member Chris Kolb said. "In fact, there is some research that indicates that it actually, unintentionally, has the opposite effect."

"I think it's very important to have people who are trained law enforcement in the building who can step up and help with the crimes that are committed during the school day," council member Linda Duncan said.

Despite the outbursts, no one was arrested and the meeting resumed about 10 minutes later.

"I think it is very important we support our officers and our teachers, because on a daily basis, teachers in our school building are cursed out and told things you would not appreciate," said Casey Laskee, a teacher at Jeffersontown High School.

