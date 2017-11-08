Driver charged after semi overturns, catches fire on I-65S in Ho - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Driver charged after semi overturns, catches fire on I-65S in Hospital Curve

Posted: Updated:
Brad Vandeventer (source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Brad Vandeventer (source: Louisville Metro Corrections)
Crews work to clear the scene after a tractor-trailer overturned on I65S near Hospital Curve on Nov. 7, 2018. Crews work to clear the scene after a tractor-trailer overturned on I65S near Hospital Curve on Nov. 7, 2018.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The driver of a tractor-trailer that overturned and caught fire in the southbound lanes of Interstate 65 Tuesday night is charged with driving under the influence. 

Police arrested 59-year-old Brad Vandeventer from Lansing, Michigan, around 9:30 Tuesday night -- about an hour after the tractor-trailer he was driving flipped over and caught fire around 8:20 p.m. 

Authorities say the semi caught fire after the crash, and diesel fuel leaked onto the interstate and roads below it. 

No injuries were reported, but the semi burned down to its frame.

According to the arrest report, Vandeventer told police he was "traveling south on 65 and the next thing he knew, he had tipped over."

The semi shut down the southbound lanes until around 4:15 a.m. Wednesday. 

Vandeventer is charged with one count of CDL driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.