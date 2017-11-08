Driver charged after semi overturns, catches fire on I-65S in Hospital Curve

Crews work to clear the scene after a tractor-trailer overturned on I65S near Hospital Curve on Nov. 7, 2018.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The driver of a tractor-trailer that overturned and caught fire in the southbound lanes of Interstate 65 Tuesday night is charged with driving under the influence.

Police arrested 59-year-old Brad Vandeventer from Lansing, Michigan, around 9:30 Tuesday night -- about an hour after the tractor-trailer he was driving flipped over and caught fire around 8:20 p.m.

Authorities say the semi caught fire after the crash, and diesel fuel leaked onto the interstate and roads below it.

No injuries were reported, but the semi burned down to its frame.

According to the arrest report, Vandeventer told police he was "traveling south on 65 and the next thing he knew, he had tipped over."

The semi shut down the southbound lanes until around 4:15 a.m. Wednesday.

Vandeventer is charged with one count of CDL driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance.

