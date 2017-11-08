VP Mike Pence to visit Texas Wednesday to visit church shooting - WDRB 41 Louisville News

VP Mike Pence to visit Texas Wednesday to visit church shooting site

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence will travel to Texas on Wednesday to visit Sutherland Springs, the site of Sunday's mass shooting.

The vice president said on Twitter earlier this week that he will visit families who lost loved ones, people who were injured and first responders.

Authorities have identified the shooter in Sunday's deadly attack as Devin Patrick Kelley. Officials say 26 people were killed in the attack. Around 20 others were injured by gunfire.

This marks the deadliest mass shooting in the state's history.

The Vice President and Second Lady are also scheduled to visit Indianapolis on Thursday. Vice President Pence is expected to discuss tax reform. Officials said Wednesday that Karen Pence will visit an extension of an art therapy program at the Herron School of Art and Design at Indiana University's Health Neuroscience Center.

