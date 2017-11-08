Coroner identifies man shot and killed on Fordhaven Road - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Coroner identifies man shot and killed on Fordhaven Road

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials have identified a man who was found dead in southwest Louisville Tuesday night. 

The coroner's office says 25-year-old Leroy Johnson died of a gunshot to the head. He was found about 6:30 p.m. outside an apartment building on Fordhaven Road near the Southwest YMCA. 

Louisville Metro Police say they do not have any suspects. 

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the police tip line at 574-LMPD.

