POLICE: Louisville man hit police officer in the arm with sword

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police have arrested a man authorities say hit an officer in the arm with a sword.

Kenneth Smith, 41, was arrested just after 3 a.m. Wednesday at his home in the 1000 block of West Chestnut Street, near South 20th Street.

An arrest report states that officers went to the scene on a report of people yelling inside.

Officials say when police knocked on the door, Smith began yelling at the officer in "an aggressive manner."

Authorities say the officer identified himself several times as a police officer. Smith continued to yell and make threats, according to police. The arrest report states that Smith said, "Do you want to die" and "I've got something for you."

Police say when Smith opened the door, he "jabbed" a sword that was about three feet long out of the door at the officer, hitting the officer's arm.

According to authorities, the officer hit the sword and ordered Smith to get on the ground. Investigators say Smith dropped the sword, but refused to get on the ground.

Police then took Smith into custody.

Officials say Smith's daughter stated he had been previously yelling at their dog and consuming alcohol.

Smith is charged with wanton endangerment of a police officer and terroristic threatening.

