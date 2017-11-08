Police arrest Louisville man after crash sends other driver, 6-y - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Police arrest Louisville man after crash sends other driver, 6-year-old girl to hospital

Posted: Updated:
Kevin Wharton (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Kevin Wharton (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say they've arrested a man after he was involved in a DUI crash that sent another driver and a 6-year-old girl to the hospital.

According to an arrest report, it happened on Tuesday, Nov. 7, just after 6:30 p.m., near the intersection of S. 28th Street and W. Market Street.

Police say 31-year-old Kevin Wharton Jr. was intoxicated when he drove over the center line in the road and hit another vehicle head-on.

The driver of the second vehicle and a 6-year-old girl who was in the back seat of the vehicle were both transported to the hospital with injuries, according to the arrest report. The extent of their injuries is not known.

Witnesses on the scene said Wharton tried to flee, and they had to forcibly remove him from his vehicle to keep him from getting away before police arrived.

According to the arrest report, when officers arrived, Wharton was, "noticeably intoxicated, exhibiting slurred speech and bloodshot eyes." Police say he also admitted to smoking "spice" recently, and synthetic marijuana was found in his pants pocket.

Wharton was arrested and charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs, possession of synthetic drugs, failure of a vehicle owner to maintain required insurance and leaving the scene of an accident or failure to render aid or assistance.

He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.



