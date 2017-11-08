duPont Manual principal reprimanded over recorded conversation w - WDRB 41 Louisville News

duPont Manual principal reprimanded over recorded conversation with students

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The duPont Manual High School principal is being reprimanded over a recorded conversation with two students. 

The students went to principal Jerry Mayes to talk about the head football coach not allowing players to kneel during the National Anthem. 

In a recording of the conversation obtained by WDRB, Mayes explains how he has been the target of religious discrimination. 

  • "Mayes: You don't know how I was isolated or you don't know how I was discriminated against by the Catholic community because I was a protestant. My parents divorced. I could say that all day. 
  • Student: I think that's pretty different. 
  • Mayes: Well, how's that different?"

JCPS says it has reprimanded Mayes. School officials also plan a comprehensive culture and climate audit that will be taking place at the school. The district will also have an outside organization conduct an independent review of the recent allegations shared with the district.

Mayes wrote in a letter that he didn't know the conversation was recorded. He says he's deeply committed to diversity and inclusion. 

I recently met with two students in my office. In an open discussion with them on a variety of topics, which was recorded without my knowledge, I unfortunately used illustrations to make a point that included colleagues' names. I apologize for this mistake on my part.

I am deeply committed to diversity and inclusion. They have been pillars of my life personally and professionally. We at DuPont Manual High 
School are committed to open discussion of what can sometimes be sensitive issues. In this conversation, at one point, I was trying to challenge my students to broaden their perspectives on such issues. In the rush of this conversation, I may not have always communicated exactly as I might have hoped.  I believe that the sum substance of what I said in that conversation, however inartfully I may have said it, is consistent with my commitments to diversity and inclusion.  I regret that anyone may have a contrary impression.

At Manual, we raise thinkers who question and challenge. I am proud of our students, their activism and their commitment to do what's right. I have learned an important lesson from them - to listen more and talk less.

