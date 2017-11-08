Small models get to strut their stuff at the Kids Center Fashion Show

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- All children want to feel special, to feel a sense of accomplishment.

That is the magic of the Kids Center for Pediatric Therapies' 14th ANNUAL FASHION SHOW.

It is a chance for the kids at Kids Center to grab the spotlight and shine.

This annual event gives the kids an opportunity to model an outfit selected especially for them.

Each child is escorted on the runway by an adult volunteer while the emcee shares information about them.

Kids Center's therapists use this event to encourage each child to strive toward that next goal.

The event helps families get the help they need if they can't afford it.

More than 1,200 children receive care at Kids Center each year.

14th Annual Fashion Show

duPont Manual High School

Saturday, November 11th 2pm

Adults $10; Ages 13-17 $7.50

Ages 6-12 $5; Children under 6 FREE

Click here for more information about Kids Center for Pediatric Therapies.



