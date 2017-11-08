Vigil to be held Wednesday for newlywed murdered while waking wi - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Vigil to be held Wednesday for newlywed murdered while waking with wife in Cherokee Triangle

Posted: Updated:
Jason Spencer Jason Spencer
Police look for evidence after a man was shot and killed on Everett Avenue in the Highlands on Nov. 5, 2017. Police look for evidence after a man was shot and killed on Everett Avenue in the Highlands on Nov. 5, 2017.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A vigil will be held Wednesday night for the man killed while walking with his wife in Cherokee Triangle.

Jason Spencer, 34, was shot and killed Sunday night during a random robbery in the 1200 block of Everett Avenue near Patterson Avenue and Bardstown Road. 

He was 30 years old and had just returned from his honeymoon a day earlier after being married on Oct. 27.

Police say Spencer was confronted by two teenagers, and exchanged gunfire with one of them. A 15-year-old boy was later arrested near 11th and Hill Streets with a gunshot wound.

Police are still looking for the second suspect. 

The vigil is set for 6 p.m. at Christ Church United Methodist on Brownsboro Road.

