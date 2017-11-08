Hardin County suspect accused of trying to kill man, taking woman hostage in his home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Hardin County man has been arrested after authorities say he tried to kill another man.

According to an arrest report, it happened Tuesday just before 10 p.m., at the home of 46-year-old Roger Kolley in the 700 block of Summit Road, just north of Leitchfield Road, in Eastview, Kentucky.

The Hardin County Sheriff's Office says Kolley shot at another man -- and that a woman was standing next to him when it happened. After he fired, authorities say he wouldn't let the woman leave his home.

Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the home on a report of a hostage situation. At some point after they arrived, Kolley walked out of the home and officers moved in to arrest him. But according to the arrest report, Kolley lunged at a deputy and tried to spit on that deputy as he was being handcuffed.

According to the arrest report, Kolley was charged with attempted murder, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, menacing and resisting arrest.

He is currently being held in the Hardin County Detention Center.

The arrest report does not describe the circumstances that were taking place when Kolley allegedly fired at the victim, nor does it explain the relationship between Kolley and the man, or the woman in the home.

