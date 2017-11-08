Judge sets trial date for former University of Kentucky board chairman

OWENSBORO, Ky. (AP) - A judge has set a trial date for former University of Kentucky board chairman Billy Joe Miles, who is charged with rape and sodomy.

The Messenger-Inquirer reports Judge Kelly Mark Easton set a Jan. 16 date despite protests from Miles' attorneys, who asked for a December trial.

Defense attorney Rob Eggert said at a Monday hearing in Daviess Circuit Court that the charges are damaging Miles' health and the 77-year-old wants to clear his name as soon as possible.

Kentucky State Police said an investigation involving a witness in the case is pending, but should conclude within three weeks.

Miles was indicted last year on charges of first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy and bribery of a witness.

He served three terms on the UK board between 1995 and 2013 and was chairman from 1999 to 2002 and chairman pro tem in 2010.

