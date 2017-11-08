Judge sets trial date for former University of Kentucky board ch - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Judge sets trial date for former University of Kentucky board chairman

Posted: Updated:

OWENSBORO, Ky. (AP) - A judge has set a trial date for former University of Kentucky board chairman Billy Joe Miles, who is charged with rape and sodomy.

The Messenger-Inquirer reports Judge Kelly Mark Easton set a Jan. 16 date despite protests from Miles' attorneys, who asked for a December trial.

Defense attorney Rob Eggert said at a Monday hearing in Daviess Circuit Court that the charges are damaging Miles' health and the 77-year-old wants to clear his name as soon as possible.

Kentucky State Police said an investigation involving a witness in the case is pending, but should conclude within three weeks.

Miles was indicted last year on charges of first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy and bribery of a witness.

He served three terms on the UK board between 1995 and 2013 and was chairman from 1999 to 2002 and chairman pro tem in 2010.

Related:

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.