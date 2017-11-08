Indiana governor unveils agenda for 2018 legislative session - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Indiana governor unveils agenda for 2018 legislative session

INDIANAPOLIS (WDRB) - Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has unveiled his agenda for the coming legislative session.

Holcomb was joined by state officials and business leaders for the Wednesday morning announcement at the Statehouse. He says 2017 has been a record breaking year for economic development.

Holcomb stressed the importance of developing the workforce, and cultivating the economy. He says so far this year businesses have created more than 28,000 new Hoosier jobs.

That's an all-time high since the Indiana Economic Development Corporation was created in 2005. 

Holcomb says the state must continue to attack the drug epidemic.

"We'll seek to increase the number of FSSA approved of opioid treatment locations, so Hoosiers have better access," Holcomb said. "If it gets down to just one word, it's all about access to treatment."

The governor also discussed the importance of delivering great government service.

Indiana Superintendent Dr. Jennifer McCormick released the following statement about Governor Holcomb's agenda:

“We are happy to be a part of Governor Holcomb's education efforts, and any efforts that promise to bring more success to students is something we will stand behind.”

