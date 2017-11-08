Vice President Mike Pence to highlight Republican tax plan durin - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Vice President Mike Pence to highlight Republican tax plan during Indianapolis visit

Posted: Updated:

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (AP) -- Vice President Mike Pence is heading to suburban Indianapolis in trying to build support for the Republican-led tax overhaul plan.

The White House says Pence will fly into Indianapolis on Thursday afternoon and then head to a graphics and signs manufacturer in Plainfield, where he will participate in a roundtable discussion and then give a speech about the tax plan.

The former Indiana governor will be joined by Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta at TKO Graphix.

Pence's trip comes as the Trump administration is trying to win support from Democratic Indiana Sen. Joe Donnelly for the tax plan.

President Donald Trump traveled to Indianapolis in September to tout the plan, just days after Pence promoted it at an Anderson event.

Copyright 2017 by The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.