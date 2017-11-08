LMPD plans to step up patrols in Cherokee Triangle following murder, robbery

James Allen Eadens was arrested last week and charged with drug possession.

James Allen Eadens was arrested last week and charged with drug possession.

Bellarmine played Louisville close for 30 minutes before fading late in Tuesday night's exhibition in the KFC Yum! Center.

Louisville Metro Police said a 15-year-old boy is in custody in connection with a fatal shooting in the Highlands was also shot.

Man shot and killed in Highlands was Humana employee who'd just returned from honeymoon

Heated outbursts caused several people to be removed from Tuesday night's JCPS board meeting.

The insensitive comment made by Jerry Mayes, and the plan JCPS has to review the allegations.

The driver of a tractor-trailer that overturned and caught fire in the southbound lanes of Interstate 65 Tuesday night is charged with driving under the influence.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are stepping up patrols in the Highlands neighborhood where a man was shot to death during a robbery on Sunday.

30-year-old Jason Spencer was walking with his wife on Everett Avenue, when he was killed. Police say Spencer exchanged gunfire with two suspects. A 15-year-old suspect was taken into custody.

District 8 Metro Councilman Brandon Coan released a newsletter Tuesday night detailing the LMPD plan to increase police presence for the next two weeks near Cherokee Triangle.

The plan detailed by LMPD's Fifth Division Commander Maj. Aubrey Gregory mirrors similar efforts by the department, when homicides are recorded in various parts of the city, Coan said.

Highlights of the LMPD plan include adding extra K-9 and horse patrols through Sunday, Nov. 12. Plans call for extra walking and mobile patrols through Nov. 19 from Cherokee Parkway to Grinstead Drive and from Bardstown Road to Willow Avenue. Officers will be directed to make an effort to interact with residents.

But Coan points out that this type of violence is rare in the Highlands. So he has elected to use District 8 discretionary funding to pay for overtime beat patrols in Cherokee Triangle, Original Highlands and Tyler Park. Coan vows to continue his effort to get two to four additional officers dedicated to the Highlands at night.

Two events are planned on Wednesday evening, November 8. A vigil is planned for 6 p.m. at the Christ Church United Methodist, 4614 Brownsboro Road, to pay respects to Jason Spencer's family and friends.

The LMPD command staff will hold a "peace walk" on Everett Avenue starting at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

