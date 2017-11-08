LMPD plans to step up patrols in Cherokee Triangle following mur - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LMPD plans to step up patrols in Cherokee Triangle following murder, robbery

Posted: Updated:
Jason Spencer Jason Spencer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are stepping up patrols in the Highlands neighborhood where a man was shot to death during a robbery on Sunday. 

30-year-old Jason Spencer was walking with his wife on Everett Avenue, when he was killed. Police say Spencer exchanged gunfire with two suspects. A 15-year-old suspect was taken into custody. 

District 8 Metro Councilman Brandon Coan released a newsletter Tuesday night detailing the LMPD plan to increase police presence for the next two weeks near Cherokee Triangle.

The plan detailed by LMPD's Fifth Division Commander Maj. Aubrey Gregory mirrors similar efforts by the department, when homicides are recorded in various parts of the city, Coan said. 

Highlights of the LMPD plan include adding extra K-9 and horse patrols through Sunday, Nov. 12.  Plans call for extra walking and mobile patrols through Nov. 19 from Cherokee Parkway to Grinstead Drive and from Bardstown Road to Willow Avenue. Officers will be directed to make an effort to interact with residents. 

But Coan points out that this type of violence is rare in the Highlands. So he has elected to use District 8 discretionary funding to pay for overtime beat patrols in Cherokee Triangle, Original Highlands and Tyler Park. Coan vows to continue his effort to get two to four additional officers dedicated to the Highlands at night.

Two events are planned on Wednesday evening, November 8. A vigil is planned for 6 p.m. at the Christ Church United Methodist, 4614 Brownsboro Road, to pay respects to Jason Spencer's family and friends.

The LMPD command staff will hold a "peace walk" on Everett Avenue starting at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.  

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.