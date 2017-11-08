Research Director (11/7/17) - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Research Director (11/7/17)

JOB DESCRIPTION:
WDRB Media is looking for a dynamic Research Director for the #1 Broadcast and Digital News operation in Louisville, Kentucky, WDRB-TV and WDRB.com. Responsibilities will include WDRB Media's other TV stations, WBKI (CW), WMYO (MyNet) and Antenna TV. Our chosen candidate will be highly skilled at not only interpreting TV and Digital data, but also at positioning stats in out-of-the-box ways. He or she will proactively explore data on a daily basis in order to discover hidden insights.

BENEFITS: Medical / Dental / Vision / Life / Disability / Matching 401K

SALARY / WAGE: Negotiable

POSITION: Full-time

DESIRED REQUIREMENTS:

  • Knowledge of Adobe Photoshop or other creative suites a plus.
  • Must be an excellent writer and presenter with ability to attend and make sales calls with local Account Executives.
  • Should possess strong listening skills, communication and collaboration skills.
  • Google certification is a plus.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

  • Should have a proven track record of positioning data in unique, persuasive ways.
  • Must possess an expert level of proficiency working with navigating and deciphering Nielsen Media Research.
  • Should have an expert level proficiency with Google Analytics.
  • Expert level proficiency with media-related software including WideOrbit Media Sales, NLTV, Scarborough, Nielsen's Ad Intel and Comscore or analytics platforms.
  • Must proactively seen analytics tools for data mining of our viewers, users and our clients' prospects and customers.
  • Expert level proficiency in all MS Office products, particularly MS Word, Excel and PowerPoint.

TO APPLY:

Email your cover letter and resume to:

Marti Hazel
Vice President, Director of Sales
mhazel@wdrb.com

Or mail your information to:

Marti Hazel
Vice President, Director of Sales
WDRB Media
624 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd.
Louisville, Ky. 40203

WDRB Media is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

