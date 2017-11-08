4 charged in shooting deaths of 2 teen girls in Winchester, Kentucky

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WDRB/AP) - Authorities say four people are in custody after two 16-year-old girls were found shot to death in Winchester, Kentucky.

Winchester police Capt. James Hall told news outlets Kayla Holland was found dead at the scene Tuesday night, and Adrianna Castro was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Eighteen-year-old Mikaela Buford and 24-year-old Denzel Hill are charged with complicity to murder; 22-year-old Darian Skinner and 18-year-old Ronnie Ellis are charged with murder, according to an article on WKYT in Lexington.

Investigators say the victims were visiting someone in the area, and it's unknown if they were the intended targets.

