4 charged in shooting deaths of 2 teen girls in Winchester, Kent - WDRB 41 Louisville News

4 charged in shooting deaths of 2 teen girls in Winchester, Kentucky

Posted: Updated:
Ronnie Ellis, Mikaela Buford, Denzel Hill and Darian Skinner (source: Clark County Detention Center via WKYT) Ronnie Ellis, Mikaela Buford, Denzel Hill and Darian Skinner (source: Clark County Detention Center via WKYT)

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WDRB/AP) - Authorities say four people are in custody after two 16-year-old girls were found shot to death in Winchester, Kentucky.

Winchester police Capt. James Hall told news outlets Kayla Holland was found dead at the scene Tuesday night, and Adrianna Castro was pronounced dead at a hospital. 

Eighteen-year-old Mikaela Buford and 24-year-old Denzel Hill are charged with complicity to murder; 22-year-old Darian Skinner and 18-year-old Ronnie Ellis are charged with murder, according to an article on WKYT in Lexington. 

Investigators say the victims were visiting someone in the area, and it's unknown if they were the intended targets.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media and the Associated Press. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.