Creative Director - Senior Level (11/7/17)

WDRB-TV / WDRB Media in Louisville, Kentucky, is seeking an innovative Creative Director for Commercial Production. This individual should be a storyteller / producer using breakthrough creative, dynamic video images and compelling script writing to craft memorable branding commercials for clients.

Proficiency in commercial production, script writing, videography and media editing is required, as is some graphic expertise. The successful candidate will be detail-oriented, have excellent interpersonal skills and thrive as a leader in a creative team environment. This position requires the ability to work with minimal direction and the capacity to move quickly while delivering high-quality agency-like production results.

This individual will work closely with multiple creative resources, such as designers, editors and videographers. Strong organization and communication skills are basic requirements, as well as the ability to manage the expectations of the Account Executive / Sales management team -- and our clients -- while offering unique creative solutions and staying active in communication with the project team. On-time success and a proven work ethic that consistently delivers results are expected.

BENEFITS: Medical / Dental / Vision / Life / Disability / Matching 401K

SALARY / WAGE: Negotiable

POSITION: Full-time

ESSENTIAL DUTIES:

1) Responsible for managing, staffing (if necessary), development, estimation and timely execution of creative projects.

2) Write and produce creative, compelling and effective TV commercials and longer-form media production. Manufacture social media content and oversee online ad campaigns.

3) Move creative project from milestone to milestone, removing all roadblocks to execution.

4) Work closely with sales management and AE staff as well as an experienced in-house production staff with a state-of-the-art media and production facility.

5) Responsible for facilitating the brainstorming process for strategic branding and image development to create exceptional work and generate new business with clients.

6) Ensure all deliverables are meeting business partner expectations, including adherence to established timelines, policies and budgets.

POSITION QUALIFICATIONS:

1) Creativity in creating image and branding concepts, writing and producing advertising campaigns for winning and maintaining new business.

2) Must have team-building skills and the ability to pro-actively engage team members in joint sales initiatives.

3) Competitive nature and drive to achieve excellence.

4) Knowledge of TV production and terminology.

5) Superior written and verbal communication skills.

6) Strong presentation and organizational skills.

EDUCATION:

Bachelor's degree in broadcasting, video/media production, or a related area of study preferred.

EXPERIENCE:

2+ years of video / media production experience.

COMPUTER SKILLS:

Proficiency in Adobe After Effects, Premiere editing, Photoshop, Adobe Cloud, and working knowledge of Windows and Microsoft Office software.

OTHER REQUIREMENTS:

Proficiency in Cinema / Video Shooting, and working knowledge of post-editing color correcting, Vector Scopes and audio EQ.

TO APPLY:

Please send your resume and demo links to:

Joseph Phelps

Creative Services Manager

jphelps@wdrb.com

624 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd.

Louisville, Ky. 40203

