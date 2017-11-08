Police in Grayson County arrest convicted sex offender

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Grayson County say a convicted sex offender has been arrested.

According to a news release issued on Wednesday, 34 year-old Tony White Jr., of Morgantown, was arrested at a home on Yeaman Road in Grayson County. Police say his cousin, Troy White, and friend, 32 year-old April Lacefield, were also arrested.

Police say Tony White Jr. was wanted in Butler County for several charges, including escape, flagrant non support, fleeing and evading police and failure to comply with sex offender registration. Officials say the bond on all the charges against Tony White Jr. totaled more than $100,000.

Investigators say they received a tip Saturday on Tony White Jr.'s location.

Police in Grayson County say Lacefield did not tell officers where Tony White Jr. was when officers responded to the home on Yeaman Road. She is charged with hindering apprehension, as well as possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and marijuana possession.

According to the Butler County Jail website, Troy White is charged with first-degree bail jumping.

Tony and Troy White are being held at the Butler County Jail. Police say it's likely more drug charges will be brought against Tony White Jr.

Lacefield is in custody at the Grayson County Detention Center.

