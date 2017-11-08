Layoff costs drag on Humana's third-quarter results

Louisville-based Humana’s profits fell 11 percent in the three-month period ended Sept. 30 as the company recognized $124 million in severance pay and other costs associated with cutting an estimated 2,700 jobs.More >>
Humana will lay off about 1,300 employees – less than 3 percent of its nationwide workforce – to help “position the company for long-term sustainable success,” the Louisville-based insurer said in a message to employees on Monday.More >>
The typical Kentucky teacher retires today at age 59 with a pension of $3,043 per month – a payout that is guaranteed by the state for the rest of her life regardless of what happens in the stock market or the broader economy. Here's how much she would need in a 401k-like account to have the same retirement.More >>
Jeffboat, the ship-building plant in Jeffersonville, Ind., will permanently lay off 278 employees over the next five months due to an “industry wide decrease in demand” for the barges made at the shipyard.More >>
Papa John’s International CEO John Schnatter blamed the National Football League on Wednesday for the pizza company’s disappointing sales growth in the three-month period ended Sept. 24.More >>
The ordinance gives new telecommunications providers the ability to rearrange existing providers’ equipment on utility poles, speeding up the deployment of new broadband networks.More >>
Nearly five months after a forensic investigation detailed up to $100 million in losses through mismanagement and over-spending at the University of Louisville Foundation, the university still hasn’t decided whether to sue former President James Ramsey or other former board members or employees of the foundation.More >>
UPS expects to deliver a "record-breaking" 750 million packages in the 25 days between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Eve, an increase of 5 percent from last year’s peak seasonal period.More >>
