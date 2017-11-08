Man pleads guilty to killing 70-year-old woman in church in Some - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Man pleads guilty to killing 70-year-old woman in church in Somerset, Kentucky

Dwight Bell pleaded guilty on Nov. 6, 2017 to killing a 70-year-old woman in her church. Dwight Bell pleaded guilty on Nov. 6, 2017 to killing a 70-year-old woman in her church.
Investigators look for evidence outside Denham Street Baptist Church in Somerset, Ky. after a woman was murdered there on Aug. 24. Investigators look for evidence outside Denham Street Baptist Church in Somerset, Ky. after a woman was murdered there on Aug. 24.

SOMERSET, Ky. (AP) - A man charged with murder and robbery in the death of a 70-year-old woman found inside a Kentucky church has pleaded guilty.

News outlets report Dwight Bell pleaded guilty to the charges on Monday, telling the court he was in his right mind and able to make a plea after doctors had diagnosed him with psychological problems during a previous stint in prison. Bell had previously pleaded not guilty shortly after his arrest in September.

Ruthie Carolyn New was found dead in a storage area at Denham Street Baptist Church in Somerset on Aug. 24. Bell said he killed her in a "psychotic outburst."

Prosecutors are recommending a sentence of life in prison without parole. Bell will be sentenced on Thursday. He said he wanted New's family in attendance.

