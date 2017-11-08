West Clark Schools on heightened alert following threat

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- West Clark Community Schools were on heightened alert on Wednesday because of a threat on social media.

School officials would tell WDRB only that someone posted on Twitter suggesting that after the failed election on Tuesday that someone should "blow up Borden and Henryville."

The referendum on Tuesday asked voters to approve a plan to renovate school buildings, with the bulk of work to be done in Sellersburg rather than in Borden and Henryville.

Out of caution, West Clark Schools were put on alert. School officials say all students are safe, and students dismissed at the normal times.

West Clark Community Schools are on heighten security due to a Threat made from an individual’s social media account. The threat was made to the Borden and Henryville Community Schools. All students are safe and School’s will be released at normal times. — West Clark Schools (@wc_schools) November 8, 2017

There is no word on who is responsible for the tweet. But police were called to investigate.

