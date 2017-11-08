Salvation Army kicks off Red Kettle campaign with help from Link - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Salvation Army kicks off Red Kettle campaign with help from Linkin' Bridge, Bobby Petrino

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Salvation Army is gearing up for their annual Red Kettle campaign. 

Special guests Linkin' Bridge and U of L football coach Bobby Petrino helped kick off the season at Fourth Street Live!. 

Shoppers will soon find hundreds of volunteers ringing bells across Louisville and southern Indiana encouraging people will donate. The Angel Tree program is also underway. 

The goal is to raise $790,000 to help children on both sides of the river. Major Roy Williams said, "We're talking about 10,000 kids getting up on Christmas morning and having toys, clothing and food under the tree for them, so it's a big project and we're really excited about it."
 
There's also a need for nearly 1,000 volunteers to work as bell ringers. If you'd like to help, you can sign up online.  

Click here to help in southern Indiana. Click here to help in Louisville. 

