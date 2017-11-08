Salvation Army kicks off Red Kettle campaign with help from Linkin' Bridge, Bobby Petrino

Bellarmine played Louisville close for 30 minutes before fading late in Tuesday night's exhibition in the KFC Yum! Center.

Louisville Metro Police said a 15-year-old boy is in custody in connection with a fatal shooting in the Highlands was also shot.

Man shot and killed in Highlands was Humana employee who'd just returned from honeymoon

The insensitive comments made by Jerry Mayes, and the plan JCPS has to review the allegations.

The driver of a tractor-trailer that overturned and caught fire in the southbound lanes of Interstate 65 Tuesday night is charged with driving under the influence.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Salvation Army is gearing up for their annual Red Kettle campaign.

Special guests Linkin' Bridge and U of L football coach Bobby Petrino helped kick off the season at Fourth Street Live!.

Shoppers will soon find hundreds of volunteers ringing bells across Louisville and southern Indiana encouraging people will donate. The Angel Tree program is also underway.

The goal is to raise $790,000 to help children on both sides of the river. Major Roy Williams said, "We're talking about 10,000 kids getting up on Christmas morning and having toys, clothing and food under the tree for them, so it's a big project and we're really excited about it."



There's also a need for nearly 1,000 volunteers to work as bell ringers. If you'd like to help, you can sign up online.

Click here to help in southern Indiana. Click here to help in Louisville.

