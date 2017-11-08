Carrier delaying layoffs at Indianapolis gas furnace factory - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Carrier delaying layoffs at Indianapolis gas furnace factory

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Carrier says it's delaying layoffs at its Indianapolis gas furnace factory.

The layoffs originally planned for December 22 won't happen until January 11.

Only 215 workers will be affected, instead of the 275 workers the company last estimated.

Carrier says it reduced the number of layoffs because many workers already left the company, reducing the need for additional cuts.

Almost 340 Carrier workers lost their jobs in July.

A production move to Mexico was criticized last year by then-presidential candidate Donald Trump.

