Sen. Rand Paul tweets about alleged attack, updates public on injuries

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky U.S. Senator Rand Paul used social media Wednesday afternoon to update the public about his recovery after allegedly being attacked by a neighbor.

Paul says a final medical report reveals he suffered six broken ribs. He also posted that a new X-ray identifies a pleural effusion -- a buildup of fluid between the tissues that line the lungs and the chest.

The Kentucky lawmaker was assaulted last Friday. His neighbor, Rene Boucher, is charged in the attack. National news outlets have reported that the attack may have stemmed from a dispute over landscaping.

Boucher is expected to appear in court on Thursday to answer to an assault charge.

