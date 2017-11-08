Sports Page Live Chat -- Special Thursday Edition - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Sports Page Live Chat -- Special Thursday Edition

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hey hey hey WDRB Sports fans!

Welcome to a special Thursday Edition of WDRB Sports Page Live chat.

We hope you're ready to rock and roll with our Rick Bozich and Eric Crawford as they break down the week's biggest sports headlines.

Here's some of what you can expect in this week's chat:

- Tom Jurich and David Padgett sit down with WDRB 

- The start of college basketball season

- UK vs. Vanderbilt

We have these topics and so much more!

Get in on the action via your sports-related questions and comments.

The chat gets started this morning at 10:30 sharp!

[CLICK HERE TO JOIN THE CHAT AND VIEW THE LIVE STREAM]

[MOBILE USERS TAP HERE TO CHAT AND VIEW THE LIVE STREAM]

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.