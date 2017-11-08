Kentucky woman who survived 77-foot fall speaks out about allege - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kentucky woman who survived 77-foot fall speaks out about alleged attacker

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky woman who survived being pushed off a cliff and falling 77 feet is speaking out about the man accused of attacking her and killing her 5-year-old son.

Police say that in September, Lonnie Belt lured Jessica Durham to his home in Jackson County, Kentucky, and then kidnapped her and her son. Durham says Belt beat her with a tire jack handle before taking her to the woods.

"When I ran at him, it took him off-guard," Durham said. "I don't know -- I just couldn't get a swing in. I guess where I was hit in the head, it was a little off-balance and then the second time he shoved, down I went."

Police found her son's body several days later.

Belt reportedly told detectives that he killed the boy because the child witnessed Belt assaulting his mother.

According to police, Belt was upset that Durham's husband stole $200 from him.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.