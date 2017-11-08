Indiana's Jeffersonville and Mount Vernon ports designated as 'AT&T fiber-ready'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials from AT&T and the Ports of Indiana joined local elected officials and business leaders Wednesday at the Port of Indiana-Jeffersonville to announce that Jeffersonville and Mount Vernon ports are now certified as "AT&T Fiber Ready."

AT&T Indiana has placed fiber optic cable at the Port of Indiana-Jeffersonville and two ports in Mount Vernon as part of the company's efforts to increase economic development and investment in Indiana.

AT&T has designated nearly two dozen other locations around the state as fiber ready, but Jeffersonville and Mount Vernon are the first two ports anywhere in the country to receive the designation.

Indiana’s ports are home to over 70 companies that conduct advanced manufacturing, processing and logistics-related services requiring high-speed internet connections.

"There are domestic tenants and international companies that depend on connections to keep them moving their goods around the world and the country but their information is really the purpose of the designation today," said Bill Soards, president of AT&T Indiana.

AT&T has invested nearly $1.7 billion in the fiber ready program over the last few years.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.