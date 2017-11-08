More than 100,000 children looking for families during National - WDRB 41 Louisville News

More than 100,000 children looking for families during National Adoption Awareness Month

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- November is National Adoption Awareness Month -- and more than 100,000 children are looking for families.

The typical child up for adoption is at least eight years old, has moved at least three times in foster care and may be separated from siblings.

According to the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, tens of thousands will never be adopted and will leave the system at age 18 with no family.

"One of the challenges, I would say, to finding parents who will take in teenagers is getting families to understand a history of trauma and the special needs that might arise from that," said Anna Wolak of Children's Bureau Inc., an Indianapolis-based adoption agency.

Studies show that, every year, more kids enter the system than are adopted from it.

For those considering adoption, the process includes training, background checks and a home study.

