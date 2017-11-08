KFC commissions painting to thank man who cracked "11 herbs & spices" stunt

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- KFC is immortalizing the man who cracked the code to the company's Twitter stunt.

A man who goes by the Twitter handle "Edgette22" posted pictures of a painting commissioned by KFC to thank him for figuring out their joke.

In October, "Edgette22" discovered that KFC's Twitter account only follows11 herbs and spices. That would be five Spice Girls and six guys named Herb. He broke the news to the world by tweeting "11 Herbs and Spices... I need time to process this."

The Louisville-based company is saying thanks by sending "Edgette22" an authentic oil painting of him riding on Colonel Sander's back, holding a piece of fried chicken. There's a blue bird in the painting to symbolize Twitter's logo.

KFC also sent him 52 gift cards, so he can eat KFC for free every week for a year.

