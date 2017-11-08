KFC commissions painting to thank man who cracked "11 herbs & sp - WDRB 41 Louisville News

KFC commissions painting to thank man who cracked "11 herbs & spices" stunt

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- KFC is immortalizing the man who cracked the code to the company's Twitter stunt. 

A man who goes by the Twitter handle "Edgette22" posted pictures of a painting commissioned by KFC to thank him for figuring out their joke. 

In October, "Edgette22" discovered that KFC's Twitter account only follows11 herbs and spices.  That would be five Spice Girls and six guys named Herb. He broke the news to the world by tweeting "11 Herbs and  Spices... I need time to process this." 

The Louisville-based company is saying thanks by sending "Edgette22" an authentic oil painting of him riding on Colonel Sander's back, holding a piece of fried chicken.  There's a blue bird in the painting to symbolize Twitter's logo. 

KFC also sent him 52 gift cards, so he can eat KFC for free every week for a year. 

Related stories: 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.