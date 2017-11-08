West Louisville boutique owner tries new location on for size in Crescent Hill

Paula's Boutique, located near the corner of Stilz Avenue and Frankfort Avenue, brings the bling.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A boutique owner with authentic style is making a big move, relocating her shop from west Louisville to the city's highly competitive fashion frenzy off Frankfort Avenue.

Paula's Boutique is bringing its "one-of-a-kind" style to the space of a former consignment shop near the corner of Stilz Avenue and Frankfort Avenue.

"We specialize in the statement pieces, hard to find for your wardrobe," said owner Paula McCraney.

McCraney built her business on bold looks, from causal to sporty and church to work, specializing in big jewelry and hats you can't miss or forget.

"It's for the young entrepreneur and the more mature woman who wants to be savvy and is tired of retail shopping and seeing everybody in the same thing," McCraney said.

Paula's Boutique even offers clothing for men, from suits to socks, shoes and bow ties.

McCraney started her business eight years ago as a traveling boutique, working from home. She spent the last three years in a storefront at St. Stephen Church. She says moving from the intersection of S. 15th Street and W. Kentucky Street to the Crescent Hill neighborhood is a step out on faith to diversify her customer base

"It's that dreaded 9th Street divide and it's real," said McCraney. "It's a reality for some people, and I would tell them where my boutique was, and they would be happy to buy from me, but they would not come there to buy from me."

Long-time customers gave her their blessing.

"I understand fully," said customer Sheila Irvin. "When anyone has an opportunity to expand, I am all for it."

Setup continues for the next week at Paula's Boutique. The store is set to open Nov.17, one week before Black Friday.

On Frankfort Avenue, McCraney says she's one of -- if not the only -- female African-American business owners on the block.

"I might be the trailblazer here, but I am so excited about it, I don't even know what to think," she said.

Paula's Boutique is hosting a grand opening event at 11 a.m. on Nov. 17. The store will regularly be open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

