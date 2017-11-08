U of L interim president says even if Pitino is cleared by FBI, - WDRB 41 Louisville News

U of L interim president says even if Pitino is cleared by FBI, firing him was the right move

University of Louisville Interim President Dr. Greg Postel University of Louisville Interim President Dr. Greg Postel

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --  University of Louisville interim President Dr. Greg Postel was the guest speaker at Louisville Forum's November luncheon Wednesday.

And despite being put on the hot seat, Postel did not shy away from tough subjects or questions.

"When we began in January, I put a list together of the things that I knew were wrong," Postel said, adding that he had been watching for along time. "No kidding, there were 100 things on the list that needed to be fixed."

He did not share the list but said it is a work in progress.

"I'm happy to say we are about 80 items down the list," he said.

In December, Postel will head to Atlanta to meet with an NCAA appeals committee regarding alleged recruiting violations at U of L's Minardi Hall.

"The university has not tried to suggest that the story was not true," he said.

Postel said the appeal will focus on how the penalties were accessed, and he will work to protect the 2013 NCAA National Championship.

"The thing about the banner is that's a representation of the effort of lots and lots of students who worked hard over time to make that possible," he said. "It's not fair to penalize them for something they didn't do."

And Postel said that even if the FBI clears Rick Pitino, firing the Hall of Fame coach was still the right move.

"We don't make personnel decisions based on a single issue," he said.

Postel said a search committee is looking for a new president but said he is very interested in the job and has qualifications and background to be selected.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

