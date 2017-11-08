Bullitt County Pro Motocross racer killed in bike accident - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Bullitt County Pro Motocross racer killed in bike accident

LEBANON JUNCTION, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular Kentucky motocross racer died while practicing in Louisiana, but Bullitt County is where he called home and spent most of his time.

Nathan Hall, 21, was already a pro in the world of motocross. His friends and those who knew him say his passion was racing.

“I know for a fact that he was happy doing what he was doing and he went out happy," said Nick Wolfe, who raced with Hall. "I mean, what more could you ask for?”

Hall was well-known in the world of motocross, often competing around the country and even in Canada. He was preparing young riders for a national competition when he died. Hall was performing a jump from a dirt mound and was 30 feet in the air when his bike got out from under him.

Hall attended Lebanon Junction Elementary School. After hearing about his passing, the Bullitt County School Board and a local funeral home called an emergency meeting to change a current district policy to allow a large public event to be held at the school, that being Hall’s funeral.

“I want people to remember him as a good friend. He was a really good friend,” said Peyton Wolfe, 11, who was mentored by Hall and learned motocross skills from him. “After I got back on the bike, he would always help me jump this or jump that or do that or do this. He helped me a lot.”

Hall’s funeral will be Sunday at 1 p.m. at Lebanon Junction Elementary School. More than 1,000 people are expected to attend, including motocross riders from around the country.

Following the funeral, a procession of motocross riders and their bikes will lead Hall’s casket to where he’ll be buried.

I’m glad he passed away doing something he loved," said Kory Havlin, Hall's best friend who said he spoke to him nearly every day. "There ain’t no other way I’d rather see him leave us."

