Report: Linder confirms he signed harassment settlement - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Report: Linder confirms he signed harassment settlement

Posted: Updated:

WILLIAMSTOWN, Ky. (AP) -- Kentucky Rep. Brian Linder has confirmed that he is among four Republican lawmakers who signed a settlement with a female House Republican Caucus staffer over sexual harassment allegations.

Linder, of Dry Ridge, told the Grant County News that he wanted to publicly apologize to his family, voters and the state for his actions. He said he has been focused on his family since the confidential settlement became public.

Rep. Jeff Hoover resigned his position as House speaker on Sunday after acknowledging he settled the sexual harassment claim. Hoover denied engaging in harassing behavior but said he did send text messages that were consensual but inappropriate. Hoover said he will remain in the legislature.

Linder indicated he has not decided whether to stay in office.

Multiple media outlets have named the other two lawmakers as Michael Meredith and Jim DeCesare.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.