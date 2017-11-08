Planning commission signs off on 10-building apartment complex i - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Planning commission signs off on 10-building apartment complex in Clark County

Posted: Updated:

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new development with 240 apartments in 10 buildings is one step closer to becoming a reality in Clark County.

The planning commission unanimously recommended approval Wednesday night for a 68-acre site on Salem Noble Road near County Road 403. The proposal now moves to county commissioners, who will make the final decision.

The property is located across the street from the Hawthorn Glen subdivision, and neighbors worry the complex will bring heavy traffic and strain the water system.

"We still have the concern of water pressure," said Tara Schmelz, president of the Hawthorn Glen Homeowners Association. "They didn't address that at all, because Sellersburg is not wanting to pay for that pumping station."

Greg Fifer, an attorney for the developer, Greenleaf Properties, said the issue will be addressed before anyone can move in.

"The state, before they issue the required building releases for the apartments, will want to make sure that there's adequate water there," Fifer said.

The developer agreed to scrap a plan for a self-storage business and will redraw the plan to include garages for the apartments instead.

Traffic was also a major concern at the meeting. Neighbors worry the project would overwhelm an area already seeing congestion.     

Jack Coffman, the President of the Clark County Planning Commission, said that will be addressed.

"The traffic concerns are understandable, but we know that we have improvements in the future for that particular road, and there were improvements made to it," Coffman said.

The developer agreed to meet with the homeowner’s association to go over the revised plans.

