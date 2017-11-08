Planning commission signs off on 10-building apartment complex in Clark County

The couple - along with their child - were removed from the plane, which then completed its journey from Doha to Bali.

The tweet that threatened schools in Borden and Henrvyille, Indiana.

Heated outbursts caused several people to be removed from Tuesday night's JCPS board meeting.

Louisville Metro Police said a 15-year-old boy is in custody in connection with a fatal shooting in the Highlands was also shot.

Man shot and killed in Highlands was Humana employee who'd just returned from honeymoon

Rick Pitino allegedly "agreed" to call Adidas executive Jim Gatto to request that money be sent to the family of Brian Bowen, according to an indictment recently unsealed in the federal bribery case.

Unsealed indictment says Pitino ‘agreed’ to call Adidas executive about payment to recruit

The driver of a tractor-trailer that overturned and caught fire in the southbound lanes of Interstate 65 Tuesday night is charged with driving under the influence.

The insensitive comments made by Jerry Mayes, and the plan JCPS has to review the allegations.

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new development with 240 apartments in 10 buildings is one step closer to becoming a reality in Clark County.

The planning commission unanimously recommended approval Wednesday night for a 68-acre site on Salem Noble Road near County Road 403. The proposal now moves to county commissioners, who will make the final decision.

The property is located across the street from the Hawthorn Glen subdivision, and neighbors worry the complex will bring heavy traffic and strain the water system.

"We still have the concern of water pressure," said Tara Schmelz, president of the Hawthorn Glen Homeowners Association. "They didn't address that at all, because Sellersburg is not wanting to pay for that pumping station."

Greg Fifer, an attorney for the developer, Greenleaf Properties, said the issue will be addressed before anyone can move in.

"The state, before they issue the required building releases for the apartments, will want to make sure that there's adequate water there," Fifer said.

The developer agreed to scrap a plan for a self-storage business and will redraw the plan to include garages for the apartments instead.

Traffic was also a major concern at the meeting. Neighbors worry the project would overwhelm an area already seeing congestion.

Jack Coffman, the President of the Clark County Planning Commission, said that will be addressed.

"The traffic concerns are understandable, but we know that we have improvements in the future for that particular road, and there were improvements made to it," Coffman said.

The developer agreed to meet with the homeowner’s association to go over the revised plans.

