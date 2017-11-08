UPDATE: Woman shot in the foot outside Kroger on Breckenridge La - WDRB 41 Louisville News

UPDATE: Woman shot in the foot outside Kroger on Breckenridge Lane

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say a woman shot in the foot in the parking lot of an area Kroger Wednesday night is expected to be okay.

According to Dwight Mitchell, an LMPD spokesman, it happened at around 10 p.m. at the Kroger on Breckenridge Lane, near Hikes Lane. Mitchell said officers were called to that location on a report of a shooting.

When they arrived, police say they found a woman who had suffered an apparent gunshot wound to the left foot.

Mitchell said the woman told them that she and an acquaintance got into argument, resulting in the woman being shot.

She was taken to University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Mitchell. The LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.