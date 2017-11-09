$6.5 million expansion planned for Kentucky Derby Museum - WDRB 41 Louisville News

$6.5 million expansion planned for Kentucky Derby Museum


Kentucky Derby Museum Expansion Rendering - Exterior View 1 Kentucky Derby Museum Expansion Rendering - Exterior View 1
Kentucky Derby Museum Expansion Rendering - Stable Kentucky Derby Museum Expansion Rendering - Stable

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Derby Museum is getting a makeover. 

On Thursday officials announced plans to invest $6.5 million to renovate and expand the museum. It will be the largest expansion project in the museum's history. 

Plans call for adding more than 11,000 square feet of new space, and renovating an existing 5,000 square feet.

On the ground level, a new stable will house the museum's resident Thoroughbred and miniature horse.

The area will include seating for educational programming, and construction of an entirely new third floor to house administrative offices, a large conference room and storage areas.  

More than 7,400 square feet of covered space is also being added to host private events for as many as 1,300 guests.

Construction is set to begin after next year's Kentucky Derby, with completion scheduled by November of 2018 in time for Breeders' Cup.

