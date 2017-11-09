Elementary students gain big support for Indiana insect pick

A popular Kentucky motocross racer died while practicing in Louisiana, but Bullitt County is where he called home and spent most of his time.More >>
A popular Kentucky motocross racer died while practicing in Louisiana, but Bullitt County is where he called home and spent most of his time.More >>
Police say her injuries are not life-threatening.More >>
Police say her injuries are not life-threatening.More >>
Rick Pitino allegedly "agreed" to call Adidas executive Jim Gatto to request that money be sent to the family of Brian Bowen, according to an indictment recently unsealed in the federal bribery case.More >>
Rick Pitino allegedly "agreed" to call Adidas executive Jim Gatto to request that money be sent to the family of Brian Bowen, according to an indictment recently unsealed in the federal bribery case.More >>
The sergeant had been driving behind the semi on I-65 south at the time of the crash. The JCPS teacher was driving on I-65 North, pulled over and ran over to help.More >>
The sergeant had been driving behind the semi on I-65 south at the time of the crash. The JCPS teacher was driving on I-65 North, pulled over and ran over to help.More >>
The insensitive comments made by Jerry Mayes, and the plan JCPS has to review the allegations.More >>
The insensitive comments made by Jerry Mayes, and the plan JCPS has to review the allegations.More >>
The failing health that forced veterinary staff to humanely euthanize the 18-year-old cat.More >>
The failing health that forced veterinary staff to humanely euthanize the 18-year-old cat.More >>
“Maurice was crying and stuff and he was asking everybody to spare him,” 15-year-old Anjuan Carter told Det. Jon Lesher on May 24, according to a video of the interview.More >>
“Maurice was crying and stuff and he was asking everybody to spare him,” 15-year-old Anjuan Carter told Det. Jon Lesher on May 24, according to a video of the interview.More >>
University of Louisville interim President Dr. Greg Postel was the guest speaker at Louisville Forum's November luncheon Wednesday.More >>
University of Louisville interim President Dr. Greg Postel was the guest speaker at Louisville Forum's November luncheon Wednesday.More >>