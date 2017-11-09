Court hearing set for man accused of attacking Sen. Paul - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Court hearing set for man accused of attacking Sen. Paul

Posted: Updated:
s charged with misdemeanor fourth-degree assault. s charged with misdemeanor fourth-degree assault.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) - The neighbor of U.S. Sen. Rand Paul accused of assaulting the Kentucky Republican while he was mowing his lawn is scheduled to appear in court.

Rene Boucher is charged with misdemeanor fourth-degree assault. His arraignment is set for Thursday in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Paul wrote on Twitter Wednesday that he suffered six broken ribs and a pleural effusion, which is excess fluid around the lungs. The injuries have sidelined Paul from the Senate as he recovers at his home.

The ongoing mystery is what led to the assault. Boucher's attorney has called it "a very regrettable dispute" that was "trivial."

Paul and Boucher have been neighbors for 17 years in a gated community.

A friend of Paul's says the senator was tackled from behind and slammed to the ground Friday.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.